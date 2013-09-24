Слушатели
Bing Crosby
Adeste Fideles
Away in a Manger
Deck the Halls
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Good King Wenceslas
Happy Holiday, Come to the Holiday Inn
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jingle Bells
Joy to the World
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Let's Start the New Year Right
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Silent Night, Holy Night
Silver Bells
The Christmas Song
The First Noel
White Christmas
It's Christmas Time
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Frank Sinatra & Friends
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
I Wish You A Merry Christmas
A Christmas Story - An Axe, an Apple and a Buckskin Jacket
An Evening with Bing Crosby
