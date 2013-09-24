Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома White Christmas

White Christmas

Bing Crosby

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Adeste Fideles

Bing Crosby

3:10

2

Away in a Manger

Bing Crosby

1:41

3

Deck the Halls

 🅴

Bing Crosby

1:12

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Bing Crosby

2:13

5

Good King Wenceslas

Bing Crosby

2:37

6

Happy Holiday, Come to the Holiday Inn

Bing Crosby

2:24

7

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Bing Crosby

2:55

8

Jingle Bells

Bing Crosby

2:47

9

Joy to the World

Bing Crosby

1:43

10

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Bing Crosby

2:01

11

Let's Start the New Year Right

Bing Crosby

1:37

12

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Bing Crosby

1:24

13

Silent Night, Holy Night

Bing Crosby

2:36

14

Silver Bells

Bing Crosby

3:01

15

The Christmas Song

Bing Crosby

4:10

16

The First Noel

Bing Crosby

2:26

17

White Christmas

Bing Crosby

2:05

