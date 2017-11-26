Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live In London 1977

Live In London 1977

Various Artists

Deep Purple (Overseas)  • Разная  • 1977

1

A Ghost Story (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

4:34

2

On The Road Again. Again (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

5:26

3

Silas & Jerome (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

4:01

4

Arrabella (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

4:44

5

The Ballad Of Mr.Giver (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

7:30

6

I'm Gonna Stop Drinkin' (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

5:17

7

Steamroller (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

5:22

8

Remember The Good Times (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

6:30

9

Sneaky Private Lee (Live)

Paice Ashton LordJon LordIan PaiceTony AshtonBernie MarsdenPaul Martinez

7:39

