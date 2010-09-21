Old Fashioned Hymns and Gospel Songs... for Those Who Miss Them!

Слушатели
George Hamilton IV
1
Family Bible
George Hamilton IVCharley Pride
2
Mansion Over the Hilltop
George Hamilton IVThe Whites
3
Nothing But the Blood
George Hamilton IVConnie Smith
4
When We All Get To Heaven
George Hamilton IVPat Boone
5
I'd Rather Have Jesus
George Hamilton IVGeorge Beverly Shea
6
The Solid Rock
George Hamilton IVMarty Stuart
7
The Old Hymns (That Mother Used to Sing)
George Hamilton IVKenny Sears
8
Far Side Banks of Jordan
George Hamilton IVTerry Smith
9
My Jesus I Love Thee
George Hamilton IVJohanna Webster
10
Where Could I Go But to the Lord?
George Hamilton IVBill Clifton
11
Where No One Stands Alone
George Hamilton IVJan Howard
12
This World Is Not My Home
George Hamilton IVJim Ed Brown
13
When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder
George Hamilton IVDave Moody
14
Sail Away
George Hamilton IVBarry & Holly TashianGeorge Hamilton VThe Moody Brothers
15
Love Lifted Me
George Hamilton IVTerry WarrenBuddy Greene
16
Jesus Is Whispering Now
George Hamilton IVCharlie Louvin
17
Leaning on the Everlasting Arms
George Hamilton IVBill Anderson
18
The Gospel Quilt Song
George Hamilton IVThe Moody Brothers
19
Just As I Am
George Hamilton IVRicky Skaggs
20
Someone Is Looking For Someone Like Me
George Hamilton IVGail DaviesChris Scruggs
21
When All of God's Singers Get Home
George Hamilton IVBilly Grammer
22
Acres of Diamonds
George Hamilton IVArthur Smith
23
I'm Using My Bible for a Roadmap
George Hamilton IVDel McCouryDave MoodyTrent Moody
24
How Long Has It Been?
George Hamilton IVMosie Lister
25
He the Pearly Gates Will Open
George Hamilton IVCliff Barrows
26
He Is My Everything
George Hamilton IVJack Greene
27
Ain't It Alright
George Hamilton IVJohn D. Loudermilk
28
At the Cross
George Hamilton IVJoanne Cash YatesTommy Cash
