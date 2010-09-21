Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Old Fashioned Hymns and Gospel Songs... for Those Who Miss Them!

Old Fashioned Hymns and Gospel Songs... for Those Who Miss Them!

George Hamilton IV

Lamon Records  • Блюз  • 2010

1

Family Bible

George Hamilton IVCharley Pride

3:31

2

Mansion Over the Hilltop

George Hamilton IVThe Whites

4:14

3

Nothing But the Blood

George Hamilton IVConnie Smith

4:01

4

When We All Get To Heaven

George Hamilton IVPat Boone

3:19

5

I'd Rather Have Jesus

George Hamilton IVGeorge Beverly Shea

4:06

6

The Solid Rock

George Hamilton IVMarty Stuart

3:24

7

The Old Hymns (That Mother Used to Sing)

George Hamilton IVKenny Sears

3:24

8

Far Side Banks of Jordan

George Hamilton IVTerry Smith

3:05

9

My Jesus I Love Thee

George Hamilton IVJohanna Webster

3:45

10

Where Could I Go But to the Lord?

George Hamilton IVBill Clifton

3:33

11

Where No One Stands Alone

George Hamilton IVJan Howard

3:11

12

This World Is Not My Home

George Hamilton IVJim Ed Brown

3:47

13

When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder

George Hamilton IVDave Moody

3:20

14

Sail Away

George Hamilton IVBarry & Holly TashianGeorge Hamilton VThe Moody Brothers

3:21

15

Love Lifted Me

George Hamilton IVTerry WarrenBuddy Greene

3:57

16

Jesus Is Whispering Now

George Hamilton IVCharlie Louvin

3:07

17

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

George Hamilton IVBill Anderson

3:00

18

The Gospel Quilt Song

George Hamilton IVThe Moody Brothers

2:51

19

Just As I Am

George Hamilton IVRicky Skaggs

3:58

20

Someone Is Looking For Someone Like Me

George Hamilton IVGail DaviesChris Scruggs

2:43

21

When All of God's Singers Get Home

George Hamilton IVBilly Grammer

1:52

22

Acres of Diamonds

George Hamilton IVArthur Smith

2:10

23

I'm Using My Bible for a Roadmap

George Hamilton IVDel McCouryDave MoodyTrent Moody

2:09

24

How Long Has It Been?

George Hamilton IVMosie Lister

4:34

25

He the Pearly Gates Will Open

George Hamilton IVCliff Barrows

3:29

26

He Is My Everything

George Hamilton IVJack Greene

2:32

27

Ain't It Alright

George Hamilton IVJohn D. Loudermilk

3:00

28

At the Cross

George Hamilton IVJoanne Cash YatesTommy Cash

3:40

