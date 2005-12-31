Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hymns A-Z Performance Tracks: Vol 6

Hymns A-Z Performance Tracks: Vol 6

Worship Service Resources

LRN Karaoke  • Инструментальная  • 2005

1

Lead Me to Calvary

Worship Service Resources

2:34

2

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

Worship Service Resources

2:19

3

Like a River Glorious

Worship Service Resources

3:17

4

Love Divine All Loves Excelling

Worship Service Resources

2:14

5

Love Lifted Me

Worship Service Resources

3:04

6

My Faith Has Found a Resting Place

Worship Service Resources

2:34

7

My Jesus, I Love Thee

Worship Service Resources

3:18

8

My Savior First of All

Worship Service Resources

2:19

9

My Savior's Love

Worship Service Resources

2:54

10

Near the Cross

Worship Service Resources

3:15

11

Near to the Heart of God

Worship Service Resources

2:21

12

Nearer, My God, To Thee

Worship Service Resources

2:30

13

No, Not One

Worship Service Resources

2:26

14

Nothing but the Blood

Worship Service Resources

2:48

