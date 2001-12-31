Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Worship The King

Worship The King

PraiseStreet

Lamon Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2001

1

I See The Lord

PraiseStreet

2:57

2

Blessed Are Those Who Love the Lord

PraiseStreet

2:02

3

Come Before His Throne

PraiseStreet

2:35

4

O Come Let Us Adore Him

PraiseStreet

2:08

5

Psalms of Praise

PraiseStreet

1:44

6

Let Christ Be Glorified

PraiseStreet

1:36

7

Worship the King

PraiseStreet

2:50

8

Shepard Take Me In Your Arms

PraiseStreet

2:08

9

Praise The God Who Saves

PraiseStreet

2:28

10

We Will Worship Him

PraiseStreet

2:18

11

You Are Worthy

PraiseStreet

1:55

12

Love We Love You

PraiseStreet

2:24

13

I Will Pray

PraiseStreet

2:22

14

We Press On

PraiseStreet

2:38

15

Lord You Are

PraiseStreet

1:35

16

Come To The Manger

PraiseStreet

2:13

17

Faith, Hope, and Love

PraiseStreet

1:57

18

We Are His Disciples

PraiseStreet

2:33

