Альбом
Постер альбома Back To Back: Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby

Back To Back: Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby

Frank Sinatra , Bing Crosby

Vanilla OMP  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

I'll Never Smile Agian (HD Digitally Re-Mastered 2010)

Frank Sinatra

3:47

2

The Funny Old Hills

Bing Crosby

2:44

3

New York, New York (Live)

Frank Sinatra

5:27

4

Swinging On A Star

Bing Crosby

2:31

5

My Way (Live)

Frank Sinatra

4:20

6

(I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance With You

Bing Crosby

2:54

7

Chicago (HD Digitally Re-Mastered 2010)

Frank Sinatra

2:10

8

Did You Ever See A Dream Walking?

Bing Crosby

3:18

9

Time After Time

Frank Sinatra

1:51

10

On The Sentimental Side

 🅴

Bing Crosby

2:55

11

I've Got You Under My Skin (Live)

Frank Sinatra

1:59

12

Sunday Monday Or Always

 🅴

Bing Crosby

2:37

13

They Say It's Wonderful

Frank Sinatra

2:36

14

Temptation

Bing Crosby

2:47

15

April In Paris (HD Digitally Re-Mastered 2010)

Frank Sinatra

2:49

16

Sweet Georgia Brown

Bing Crosby

3:04

17

Come Dance With Me - (HD Digitally Remastered 2010)

Frank Sinatra

2:30

18

Down The Old Ox Road

Bing Crosby

3:10

19

Just In Time - (HD Digitally Remastered 2010)

Frank Sinatra

2:22

20

Moonlight Becomes You

Bing Crosby

3:11

