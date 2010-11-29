Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Toddlers Silly Songs

Toddlers Silly Songs

Pop! goes the weasel

Legacy Entertainment Inc - OMP  • Детская  • 2010

1

The Cat Came Back

Pop! goes the weasel

3:39

2

Do Your Ears Hang Low?

Pop! goes the weasel

1:24

3

Something In My Shoe

Pop! goes the weasel

3:10

4

Skinnamarink

Pop! goes the weasel

1:23

5

Ebeneezer Sneezer

Pop! goes the weasel

2:22

6

I Always Punctuate My P's

Pop! goes the weasel

2:38

7

The Smile On The Crocodile

Pop! goes the weasel

1:01

8

My Teacher Turned Into A Fish

Pop! goes the weasel

3:14

9

How Would You Feel If You Were A Wheel

Pop! goes the weasel

2:49

10

Peanut Butter And Jelly

Pop! goes the weasel

1:31

11

The Woodpecker Song

Pop! goes the weasel

2:05

12

Spider Dan

Pop! goes the weasel

4:09

13

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt

Pop! goes the weasel

0:32

14

10 In The Bed

Pop! goes the weasel

1:17

15

Five Little Monkeys (Live)

Pop! goes the weasel

1:51

16

Drip, Drip, Drip

Pop! goes the weasel

3:58

17

I'm A Little Teapot

Pop! goes the weasel

0:31

18

Otto The Hippo

Pop! goes the weasel

2:40

19

One Man Band

Pop! goes the weasel

2:05

20

The Bear Went Over The Mountain

Pop! goes the weasel

0:28

