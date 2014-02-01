Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Retrospective Big Bill Broonzy

A Retrospective Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy

Retrospective  • Блюз  • 2014

1

All by Myself (Broonzy)

Big Bill BroonzyMemphis Slim

2:31

2

Big Bill Blues (These Blues Are Doggin' Me)

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

2:59

3

Big Bill's Boogie

Big Bill BroonzySax Mallard

3:07

4

Bull Cow Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:56

5

Friendless Blues (Broonzy)

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

3:23

6

Good Jelly

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

3:16

7

How You Want It Done?

Big Bill Broonzy

2:53

8

I Can't Be Satisfied

Big Bill Broonzy

2:48

9

I Feel so Good

Big Bill BroonzyBlind John Davis

2:48

10

I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town (1937)

Big Bill Broonzyhis Chicago Five

2:55

11

John Henry

Big Bill Broonzy

3:17

12

Just a Dream on My Mind, No.2

Big Bill BroonzyJoshua Altheimer

2:50

13

Keep Your Hands off Her

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

2:55

14

Key to the Highway

Big Bill BroonzyJazz Gillum

3:04

15

Long Tall Mama

Big Bill Broonzy

2:49

16

Mississippi River Blues (Broonzy)

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

2:41

17

See See Rider (1925)

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

3:16

18

Southern Flood Blues

Big Bill BroonzyBill Settles

3:14

19

Summertime Blues

Big Bill BroonzyJohn Morton

3:13

20

Tell Me, Baby

Big Bill Broonzyhis Chicago Five

2:58

21

The Sun Gonna the Shine in My Door the Someday

Big Bill BroonzyBlack Bob

3:04

22

Too Too Train Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:53

23

Trouble in Mind (1926)

Big Bill Broonzy

2:25

24

Wee Wee Hours Blues

Big Bill BroonzyMemphis Slim

3:00

25

When I Been Drinking

Big Bill BroonzyHorace Malcolm

2:52

26

Worrying You off My Mind, No. 1

Big Bill Broonzy

3:05

