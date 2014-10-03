Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Getting Folk out of the Country

Getting Folk out of the Country

Hedy West, Bill Clifton

Bear Family Records GmbH  • Музыка мира  • 2014

1

Free Little Bird

Hedy WestBill Clifton

3:00

2

Maid on the Shore

Hedy WestBill Clifton

2:57

3

Whitehouse Blues

Hedy WestBill Clifton

2:46

4

Little Sadie

Hedy WestBill Clifton

2:55

5

Blow Ye Gentle Winds

Hedy WestBill Clifton

2:48

6

Curley Headed Baby

Hedy WestBill Clifton

2:32

7

S-A V-E-D

Hedy WestBill Clifton

2:37

8

Mary of the Wildmoor

Hedy WestBill Clifton

3:57

9

Mississippi Sawyer

Hedy WestBill Clifton

1:47

10

Pictures from Life's Other Side

Hedy WestBill Clifton

4:38

11

Pity Me All Day

Hedy WestBill Clifton

1:41

12

Angel Band

Hedy WestBill Clifton

3:20

