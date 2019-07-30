Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Lady Beware (Original Score from the Motion Picture)

Lady Beware (Original Score from the Motion Picture)

Craig Safan

DDRDGCS  • Cаундтреки  • 1987

1

Lady Beware Main Title (Katya’s Theme)

Craig Safan

2:33

2

The First Display

Craig Safan

2:32

3

Katya Looks in the Window

Craig Safan

1:31

4

A Glass of Wine and a Bath

Craig Safan

2:58

5

Katya’s Sexual Fantasy

Craig Safan

2:19

6

Over the Bridge

Craig Safan

0:32

7

X-Ray Room / Taxi Ride With Mannequins

Craig Safan

2:51

8

Creepy Call #1

Craig Safan

1:26

9

The Letter and The Kiss

Craig Safan

1:11

10

Creepy Call #2

Craig Safan

1:42

11

Katya and Dad

Craig Safan

0:37

12

Touching Katya’s Hair and Back Home

Craig Safan

2:46

13

Jack and His Wife

Craig Safan

1:10

14

Sex and Voyeurism

Craig Safan

3:07

15

Bars and Jack Stalks Katya

Craig Safan

4:33

16

Phone Message and Jack Climbs Wall

Craig Safan

3:12

17

A Bad Night

Craig Safan

1:57

18

Fire of Desire

Craig Safan

1:55

19

Katya’s Cocoon

Craig Safan

5:47

20

Bridge Meeting / Chase and X-Ray Clues

Craig Safan

6:01

21

Katya Follows Jack

Craig Safan

2:42

22

A Sad Phone Call

Craig Safan

1:33

23

Jack Heads After Katya

Craig Safan

2:22

24

Final Confrontation

Craig Safan

3:17

25

Katya’s Victory

Craig Safan

1:59

26

End Credits (Love Theme)

Craig Safan

1:46

27

Katya Rocks

Craig Safan

0:59

1

Lady Beware Main Title (Katya’s Theme)

Craig Safan

2:33

2

The First Display

Craig Safan

2:32

3

Katya Looks in the Window

Craig Safan

1:31

4

A Glass of Wine and a Bath

Craig Safan

2:58

5

Katya’s Sexual Fantasy

Craig Safan

2:19

6

Over the Bridge

Craig Safan

0:32

7

X-Ray Room / Taxi Ride With Mannequins

Craig Safan

2:51

8

Creepy Call #1

Craig Safan

1:26

9

The Letter and The Kiss

Craig Safan

1:11

10

Creepy Call #2

Craig Safan

1:42

11

Katya and Dad

Craig Safan

0:37

12

Touching Katya’s Hair and Back Home

Craig Safan

2:46

13

Jack and His Wife

Craig Safan

1:10

14

Sex and Voyeurism

Craig Safan

3:07

15

Bars and Jack Stalks Katya

Craig Safan

4:33

16

Phone Message and Jack Climbs Wall

Craig Safan

3:12

17

A Bad Night

Craig Safan

1:57

18

Fire of Desire

Craig Safan

1:55

19

Katya’s Cocoon

Craig Safan

5:47

20

Bridge Meeting / Chase and X-Ray Clues

Craig Safan

6:01

21

Katya Follows Jack

Craig Safan

2:42

22

A Sad Phone Call

Craig Safan

1:33

23

Jack Heads After Katya

Craig Safan

2:22

24

Final Confrontation

Craig Safan

3:17

25

Katya’s Victory

Craig Safan

1:59

26

End Credits (Love Theme)

Craig Safan

1:46

27

Katya Rocks

Craig Safan

0:59

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Remo Williams the Adventure Begins... (Original Score Soundtrack)

Remo Williams the Adventure Begins... (Original Score Soundtrack)

Постер альбома Secrets of the Titanic (Original Television Score)

Secrets of the Titanic (Original Television Score)

Постер альбома Sirens

Sirens

Постер альбома Tag: The Assassination Game (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tag: The Assassination Game (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Постер альбома Tag: The Assassination Game - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Tag: The Assassination Game - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Постер альбома TAG: The Assassination Game - Main Title from the Original Soundtrack

TAG: The Assassination Game - Main Title from the Original Soundtrack