Lady Beware (Original Score from the Motion Picture)

Craig Safan
1
Lady Beware Main Title (Katya’s Theme)
2
The First Display
3
Katya Looks in the Window
4
A Glass of Wine and a Bath
5
Katya’s Sexual Fantasy
6
Over the Bridge
7
X-Ray Room / Taxi Ride With Mannequins
8
Creepy Call #1
9
The Letter and The Kiss
10
Creepy Call #2
11
Katya and Dad
12
Touching Katya’s Hair and Back Home
13
Jack and His Wife
14
Sex and Voyeurism
15
Bars and Jack Stalks Katya
16
Phone Message and Jack Climbs Wall
17
A Bad Night
18
Fire of Desire
19
Katya’s Cocoon
20
Bridge Meeting / Chase and X-Ray Clues
21
Katya Follows Jack
22
A Sad Phone Call
23
Jack Heads After Katya
24
Final Confrontation
25
Katya’s Victory
26
End Credits (Love Theme)
27
Katya Rocks
