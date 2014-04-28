Vintage Lounge

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
The Harry Lime Theme
Russ Conway
2
High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me)
Frankie Laine
3
She Wears Red Feathers
Guy Mitchell
4
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean MartinHelen Oconnell
5
Mad Dogs and Englishmen
Noël Coward
6
Wonderful Copenhagen
Dannye Kaye
7
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White (Instrumental)
Eddie Calvert
8
Here Comes Summer
Jerry Keller
9
Charleston Charley
Bert FirmanHis Orchestra
10
Danny Boy
Andy Williams
11
Beyond the Sea
Bobby Darin
12
Jezebel
13
Come Fly with Me
Frank Sinatra
14
Besame Mucho
Jimmy Dorsey
15
I've Got a Sixpence
Billy CottonHis Band
16
You Make Me Feel so Young
17
On the Sunny Side of the Street
Tommy DorseyHis Orchestra
18
Fools Rush In
19
Anything Goes
Count BasieTony Bennett
20
Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree
Glenn MillerHis Orchestra
21
Swinging on a Star
Bing Crosby
22
A String of Pearls
23
Hey Little Hen
Joe LossHis Orchestra
24
American Patrol
25
Tea for Two
Anita O'Day
26
At the Woodchopper's Ball
Woody HermanHis Orchestra
27
I Can't Tell a Waltz from a Tango
Alma Cogan
28
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry JamesHis Orchestra
29
In the Mood
30
You Are My Sunshine
Harry RoyHis Band
31
I'm in the Mood for Love
Ivy BensonHer Girls Band
32
Everything Stops for Tea
Jack Buchanan
33
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Anne Shelton
34
Caldonia
Louis Jordanhis Tympany Five
35
Rum and Coca-Cola
The Andrews Sisters
36
Beyond the Blue Horizon
Bob BorgerGeorge Olsen
37
A Nice Cup of Tea
Binnie Hale
38
Happy Days Are Here Again
Johnny MarvinHis Orchestra
39
Goody Goody
Harry RoyHis Orchestra
40
Painting the Clouds with Sunshine
Jack HyltonHis Orchestra
Un mondo raro
Swing the great Charleston
Work Music: Alpha Brain Work Music
君と出会って二年過ごした私が微妙に変わった理由
Legends Of Jazz
One Sweet Letter From You
