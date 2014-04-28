Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vintage Lounge

Vintage Lounge

Various Artists

Past Classics  • Джаз  • 2014

1

The Harry Lime Theme

Russ Conway

2:18

2

High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me)

Frankie Laine

2:41

3

She Wears Red Feathers

Guy Mitchell

3:05

4

How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning

Dean MartinHelen Oconnell

2:44

5

Mad Dogs and Englishmen

Noël Coward

2:49

6

Wonderful Copenhagen

Dannye Kaye

2:02

7

Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White (Instrumental)

Eddie Calvert

2:22

8

Here Comes Summer

Jerry Keller

2:08

9

Charleston Charley

Bert FirmanHis Orchestra

2:28

10

Danny Boy

Andy Williams

2:53

11

Beyond the Sea

Bobby Darin

2:51

12

Jezebel

Frankie Laine

3:12

13

Come Fly with Me

Frank Sinatra

3:16

14

Besame Mucho

Jimmy Dorsey

3:00

15

I've Got a Sixpence

Billy CottonHis Band

2:31

16

You Make Me Feel so Young

Frank Sinatra

2:53

17

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Tommy DorseyHis Orchestra

3:09

18

Fools Rush In

Frank Sinatra

3:12

19

Anything Goes

Count BasieTony Bennett

2:18

20

Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:08

21

Swinging on a Star

Bing Crosby

2:29

22

A String of Pearls

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:11

23

Hey Little Hen

Joe LossHis Orchestra

3:02

24

American Patrol

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:16

25

Tea for Two

Anita O'Day

2:28

26

At the Woodchopper's Ball

Woody HermanHis Orchestra

3:13

27

I Can't Tell a Waltz from a Tango

Alma Cogan

2:24

28

I've Heard That Song Before

Harry JamesHis Orchestra

2:54

29

In the Mood

Joe LossHis Orchestra

3:09

30

You Are My Sunshine

Harry RoyHis Band

2:41

31

I'm in the Mood for Love

Ivy BensonHer Girls Band

2:54

32

Everything Stops for Tea

Jack Buchanan

2:03

33

A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

Anne Shelton

3:09

34

Caldonia

Louis Jordanhis Tympany Five

2:40

35

Rum and Coca-Cola

The Andrews Sisters

3:01

36

Beyond the Blue Horizon

Bob BorgerGeorge Olsen

2:56

37

A Nice Cup of Tea

Binnie Hale

3:04

38

Happy Days Are Here Again

Johnny MarvinHis Orchestra

2:19

39

Goody Goody

Harry RoyHis Orchestra

2:48

40

Painting the Clouds with Sunshine

 🅴

Jack HyltonHis Orchestra

2:56

