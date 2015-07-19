Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Acoustic 80s and 90s Covers

Acoustic 80s and 90s Covers

Various Artists

Lark Recordings  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Another Day in Paradise

Talisha Karrer

5:09

2

Nobody Knows

Dean Dyson

5:09

3

I Just Can't Stop Loving You

Luchia

4:25

4

(I Just) Died in Your Arms

Alice Lamb

3:11

5

Wonderwall

Karizma Duo

4:06

6

Everybody's Got to Learn Sometime

Zara James

4:03

7

I'm on Fire

Dean Dyson

3:12

8

I Can't Make You Love Me

Daniel Landa

5:13

9

7 Seconds

Talisha Karrer

3:27

10

Drive

Alice Lamb

2:25

11

The Joker

Dean Dyson

3:46

12

Everybody Hurts

Alice Lamb

3:12

13

Losing My Religion

Ashley Benjamin

4:57

14

All out of Love

Alice Lamb

3:48

15

Wicked Game

Dean Dyson

4:52

16

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Max McCabe

2:52

