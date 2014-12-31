Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Acoustic Folk

Acoustic Folk

Various Artists

In The Mood  • Музыка мира  • 2014

1

If You Could Read My Mind

Dean Dyson

4:32

2

Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

Nicki White

3:56

3

All I Want

Jessie Reeves

3:33

4

River Man

Ashley Benjamin

3:40

5

Make You Feel My Love

Dean Dyson

3:02

6

Down in the River to Pray

Nicki White

2:39

7

River

CheCharlie

4:20

8

California Dreamin'

Dean Dyson

2:11

9

Michael Rowed the Boat Ashore

Nicki White

3:23

10

Big Yellow Taxi

Dean Dyson

2:44

