The Pajama Game (Original London Cast)

Various Artists
1
Overture
The Skyrockets OrchestraRobert Lowe
2
The Pajama Game / Racing with the Clock
Max WallBoys and Girls
3
A New Town Is a Blue Town
Edmund Hockridge
4
I'm Not at All in Love
Joy Nichols
5
I'll Never Be Jealous Again
Max WallJoan Emney
6
Hey There
7
Her Is
Frank LawlessElizabeth Seal
8
Once-A Year Day
9
Small Talk
Edmund HockridgeJoy Nichols
10
There Once Was a Man
11
Steam Heat
Elizabeth SealThree Boys
12
Hey There (Reprise)
13
Think of the Time I Save
Max Wall
14
Hernando's Hideaway
Elizabeth Seal
15
Seven-and-a-Half Cents
Joy NicholsFrank Lawless,Girls and Boys
16
The Pajama Game (Reprise)
Joy NicholsEdmund HockridgeLondon Theatre Company
