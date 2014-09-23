Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Pajama Game (Original London Cast)

The Pajama Game (Original London Cast)

Various Artists

The Digital Gramophone  • Cаундтреки  • 2014

1

Overture

The Skyrockets OrchestraRobert Lowe

5:05

2

The Pajama Game / Racing with the Clock

Max WallBoys and Girls

3:05

3

A New Town Is a Blue Town

Edmund Hockridge

2:59

4

I'm Not at All in Love

Joy Nichols

3:53

5

I'll Never Be Jealous Again

Max WallJoan Emney

3:19

6

Hey There

Edmund Hockridge

3:34

7

Her Is

Frank LawlessElizabeth Seal

2:50

8

Once-A Year Day

Edmund Hockridge

3:23

9

Small Talk

Edmund HockridgeJoy Nichols

3:32

10

There Once Was a Man

Edmund HockridgeJoy Nichols

3:07

11

Steam Heat

Elizabeth SealThree Boys

4:43

12

Hey There (Reprise)

Joy Nichols

2:15

13

Think of the Time I Save

Max Wall

2:40

14

Hernando's Hideaway

Elizabeth Seal

3:34

15

Seven-and-a-Half Cents

Joy NicholsFrank Lawless,Girls and Boys

4:37

16

The Pajama Game (Reprise)

Joy NicholsEdmund HockridgeLondon Theatre Company

0:46

