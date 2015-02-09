Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Swing Around and Clap Hands! Here Comes Rosie

Swing Around and Clap Hands! Here Comes Rosie

Rosemary Clooney

The Digital Gramophone  •  2015

1

Deed I Do

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

1:51

2

You Took Advantage of Me

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:26

3

Blue Moon

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:28

4

Sing, You Sinners

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:16

5

A Touch of the Blues

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:42

6

Goody, Goody

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:06

7

Too Close for Comfort

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:41

8

Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:50

9

Moonlight Mississippi

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:37

10

I Wish I Were in Love Again

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:24

11

Sunday in Savannah

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:32

12

This Can't Be Love

Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney

2:09

13

Medley: Clap Hands! Here Comes Rosie! (Clap Hands! Here Comes Charley!) / Everything's Coming up Roses

Rosemary Clooney

2:21

14

Give Me the Simple Life

Rosemary Clooney

2:36

15

Bye Bye Blackbrid

Rosemary Clooney

2:40

16

Aren't You Glad You're You

Rosemary Clooney

2:19

17

You Got

Rosemary Clooney

2:45

18

Too Marvelous for Words

Rosemary Clooney

2:08

19

Something's Gotta Give

Rosemary Clooney

2:21

20

Hooray for Love

Rosemary Clooney

2:28

21

Mean to Me

Rosemary Clooney

3:36

22

Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'

Rosemary Clooney

2:12

23

It Could Happen to You

Rosemary Clooney

2:27

24

Makin' Whoopee!

Rosemary Clooney

3:13

