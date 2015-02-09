Swing Around and Clap Hands! Here Comes Rosie

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Rosemary Clooney
1
Deed I Do
Buddy Cole TrioRosemary Clooney
2
You Took Advantage of Me
3
Blue Moon
4
Sing, You Sinners
5
A Touch of the Blues
6
Goody, Goody
7
Too Close for Comfort
8
Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me
9
Moonlight Mississippi
10
I Wish I Were in Love Again
11
Sunday in Savannah
12
This Can't Be Love
13
Medley: Clap Hands! Here Comes Rosie! (Clap Hands! Here Comes Charley!) / Everything's Coming up Roses
14
Give Me the Simple Life
15
Bye Bye Blackbrid
16
Aren't You Glad You're You
17
You Got
18
Too Marvelous for Words
19
Something's Gotta Give
20
Hooray for Love
21
Mean to Me
22
Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'
23
It Could Happen to You
24
Makin' Whoopee!
Ten songs for you
Rosemary Clooney "Rosie"
Rosemary Clooney, "Rosie"
JazzOmatic
Too Marvelous For Words
Показать ещё
Everybody Knows
Che sarà
The Road Less Travelled
Stop
Zoltán Zakar: Secrets of the Forest
Gracias Senõr