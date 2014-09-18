I Got That Swing! - A Tribute

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Stephane Grappelli
1
Avalon
Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli
2
Limehouse Blues
3
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
4
Swing Improvisation of the First Movement of the Concerto in D Minor by J S Bach
Eddie SouthDjango ReinhardtStephane Grappelli
5
Daphne
6
It Had to Be You
Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli
7
The Lambeth Walk
8
Baby!
9
Scatterbrain
Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteBeryl DavisStephane Grappelli
10
Ma! (He's Making Eyes at Me)
11
Mind, The Handel's Hot
Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteStephane Grappelli
12
Oh, By Jingo!
13
The Sheik of Araby
14
Tiger Rag
15
Dinah
16
Jive Bomber
17
Some of These Dyas
Witley Court Music BoxJoyce HeadStephane Grappelli
18
Blue Skies
19
Crazy Rhythm
20
From the Top of Your Head
21
I Got Rhythm
22
Weep No More My Lady
Beryl DavisStephane Grappelli
23
Love's Melody
24
Belleville
25
Nuages
26
Liza
The Classic Collection, 1935-1940
The Classic Collection, 1941- 1943
Mixture
Bouncing Around
Echoes of Spain
College Stomp
Показать ещё
Lost On You Compilation
Luther Allison Live in Paris 1979
Nebuni
Зажигательный изгой
The Rythm
Happy Club 2013