Альбом
Постер альбома I Got That Swing! - A Tribute

I Got That Swing! - A Tribute

Stephane Grappelli

The Digital Gramophone  • Блюз  • 2014

1

Avalon

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

2:55

2

Limehouse Blues

Stephane Grappelli

3:13

3

It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Stephane Grappelli

3:07

4

Swing Improvisation of the First Movement of the Concerto in D Minor by J S Bach

Eddie SouthDjango ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:31

5

Daphne

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

3:13

6

It Had to Be You

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:57

7

The Lambeth Walk

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

2:49

8

Baby!

Django ReinhardtStephane Grappelli

2:41

9

Scatterbrain

Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteBeryl DavisStephane Grappelli

3:12

10

Ma! (He's Making Eyes at Me)

Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteBeryl DavisStephane Grappelli

3:07

11

Mind, The Handel's Hot

Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteStephane Grappelli

3:21

12

Oh, By Jingo!

Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteBeryl DavisStephane Grappelli

2:51

13

The Sheik of Araby

Arthur YoungThe Hatchett SwingtetteStephane Grappelli

3:12

14

Tiger Rag

Stephane Grappelli

2:32

15

Dinah

Stephane Grappelli

3:14

16

Jive Bomber

Stephane Grappelli

3:22

17

Some of These Dyas

Witley Court Music BoxJoyce HeadStephane Grappelli

2:40

18

Blue Skies

Witley Court Music BoxJoyce HeadStephane Grappelli

3:01

19

Crazy Rhythm

Witley Court Music BoxJoyce HeadStephane Grappelli

2:34

20

From the Top of Your Head

Witley Court Music BoxJoyce HeadStephane Grappelli

2:31

21

I Got Rhythm

Witley Court Music BoxJoyce HeadStephane Grappelli

2:41

22

Weep No More My Lady

Beryl DavisStephane Grappelli

3:09

23

Love's Melody

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

3:14

24

Belleville

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

3:01

25

Nuages

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

3:21

26

Liza

Django ReinhardtThe Quintette of the Hot Club of FranceStephane Grappelli

2:55

