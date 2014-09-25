Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Kismet (Original Broadway Cast)

Kismet (Original Broadway Cast)

Various Artists

The Digital Gramophone  • Cаундтреки  • 2014

1

Overture

Orchestra directed by Louis Adrian

2:49

2

Sands of Time

Richard OnetoMuezzins

2:23

3

Rhymes Have I

Alfred DrakeDoretta Morrow

2:48

4

Fate

Alfred Drake

2:31

5

Bazaar of the Caravans

Kismet Chorus

1:14

6

Not Since Niveneh

Joan DienerHenry CalvinKismet Chorus

3:08

7

Bangles and Beads

Doretta MorrowRichard OnetoKismet Chorus

4:12

8

Stranger in Paradise

Doretta MorrowRichard Kiley

4:11

9

He's in Love

Hal HackettKismet Chorus

2:27

10

Gesticulate

Alfred DrakeJoan DienerHenry CalvinKismet Chorus

4:23

11

Night of My Nights

Richard KileyKismet Chorus

3:40

12

Was I Wazir?

Henry CalvinKismet Chorus

2:18

13

Rahadlakum

Alfred DrakeJoan DienerLucy AndonianKismet Chorus

4:31

14

And This Is My Beloved

Alfred DrakeDoretta MorrowRichard KileyHenry Calvin

4:46

15

The Olive Tree

Alfred Drake

2:40

16

Zubbediya, Samaris' Dance

Lucy AndonianKismet Chorus

2:46

17

Finale / Sands of Time

Alfred DrakeDoretta MorrowRichard KileyKismet Chorus

3:00

1

Overture

Orchestra directed by Louis Adrian

2:49

2

Sands of Time

Richard OnetoMuezzins

2:23

3

Rhymes Have I

Alfred DrakeDoretta Morrow

2:48

4

Fate

Alfred Drake

2:31

5

Bazaar of the Caravans

Kismet Chorus

1:14

6

Not Since Niveneh

Joan DienerHenry CalvinKismet Chorus

3:08

7

Bangles and Beads

Doretta MorrowRichard OnetoKismet Chorus

4:12

8

Stranger in Paradise

Doretta MorrowRichard Kiley

4:11

9

He's in Love

Hal HackettKismet Chorus

2:27

10

Gesticulate

Alfred DrakeJoan DienerHenry CalvinKismet Chorus

4:23

11

Night of My Nights

Richard KileyKismet Chorus

3:40

12

Was I Wazir?

Henry CalvinKismet Chorus

2:18

13

Rahadlakum

Alfred DrakeJoan DienerLucy AndonianKismet Chorus

4:31

14

And This Is My Beloved

Alfred DrakeDoretta MorrowRichard KileyHenry Calvin

4:46

15

The Olive Tree

Alfred Drake

2:40

16

Zubbediya, Samaris' Dance

Lucy AndonianKismet Chorus

2:46

17

Finale / Sands of Time

Alfred DrakeDoretta MorrowRichard KileyKismet Chorus

3:00

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Dragon Age 2: The Darker Side (Original Video Game Soundtrack)

Dragon Age 2: The Darker Side (Original Video Game Soundtrack)

Постер альбома Endless Highway: The Music of The Band

Endless Highway: The Music of The Band

Постер альбома Operstaff

Operstaff

Постер альбома Dreamers Light

Dreamers Light

Piano Dreamers, Relaxing Piano Music Consort, Piano
2021
Постер альбома Dancing All Night Long

Dancing All Night Long

Постер альбома Cerita Malam

Cerita Malam