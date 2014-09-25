Kismet (Original Broadway Cast)

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Overture
Orchestra directed by Louis Adrian
2
Sands of Time
Richard OnetoMuezzins
3
Rhymes Have I
Alfred DrakeDoretta Morrow
4
Fate
Alfred Drake
5
Bazaar of the Caravans
Kismet Chorus
6
Not Since Niveneh
Joan DienerHenry CalvinKismet Chorus
7
Bangles and Beads
Doretta MorrowRichard OnetoKismet Chorus
8
Stranger in Paradise
Doretta MorrowRichard Kiley
9
He's in Love
Hal HackettKismet Chorus
10
Gesticulate
Alfred DrakeJoan DienerHenry CalvinKismet Chorus
11
Night of My Nights
Richard KileyKismet Chorus
12
Was I Wazir?
Henry CalvinKismet Chorus
13
Rahadlakum
Alfred DrakeJoan DienerLucy AndonianKismet Chorus
14
And This Is My Beloved
Alfred DrakeDoretta MorrowRichard KileyHenry Calvin
15
The Olive Tree
16
Zubbediya, Samaris' Dance
Lucy AndonianKismet Chorus
17
Finale / Sands of Time
Alfred DrakeDoretta MorrowRichard KileyKismet Chorus
