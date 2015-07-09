A Selection of His Greatest

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Mantovani
1
Charmaine
2
Some Enchanted Evening
3
The Song From 'Moulin Rouge'
4
Swedish Rhapsody
5
Greensleeves
6
Luxembourg Polka
7
Diane
8
Moonlight Serenade
9
Jamaican Rumba
10
Candlelight
11
If I Loved You
12
Wunderbar
13
I've Never Been in Love Before
14
Gold and Silver Waltz
15
Warsaw Concerto
RawiczLandauerMantovani
16
Blue Danube Waltz
17
The Dream of Olwen
18
Treasure Waltz
19
The Story of Three Loves
20
Cornish Rhapsody
Wenn der Weisse Flieder wieder blüht (When The White Lilacs Bloom Again)
My Foolish Heart
Those Draftin' Blues
Arrows in the Gale
Fresh Fruit
Mantovani Plays For You
