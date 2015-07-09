Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Selection of His Greatest

A Selection of His Greatest

Mantovani

The Digital Gramophone  • Инструментальная  • 2015

1

Charmaine

Mantovani

2:58

2

Some Enchanted Evening

Mantovani

3:30

3

The Song From 'Moulin Rouge'

Mantovani

2:34

4

Swedish Rhapsody

Mantovani

2:50

5

Greensleeves

Mantovani

2:59

6

Luxembourg Polka

Mantovani

2:28

7

Diane

Mantovani

3:01

8

Moonlight Serenade

Mantovani

2:47

9

Jamaican Rumba

Mantovani

2:11

10

Candlelight

Mantovani

3:02

11

If I Loved You

Mantovani

3:21

12

Wunderbar

Mantovani

2:19

13

I've Never Been in Love Before

Mantovani

2:57

14

Gold and Silver Waltz

Mantovani

3:19

15

Warsaw Concerto

RawiczLandauerMantovani

7:59

16

Blue Danube Waltz

Mantovani

3:43

17

The Dream of Olwen

RawiczLandauerMantovani

4:03

18

Treasure Waltz

Mantovani

2:59

19

The Story of Three Loves

RawiczLandauerMantovani

3:03

20

Cornish Rhapsody

RawiczLandauerMantovani

6:51

