Jarek Smietana, John Abercrombie
1
Water Games (part one)
Jarek SmietanaJohn Abercrombie
2
Forest Power
3
speak Easy
4
Tightrope
John AbercrombieJarek Smietana
5
Water Games (part two)
6
Follow the Fellow
7
Just in Tune
8
Ginger Bread Boy
9
A Few Warm Words
10
Two Coloured Girl
Vis-à-vis
African Lake
A Story of Polish Jazz
I Love the Blues
Revolution
Parallel Worlds (Ballet Music)
Out of My Mind
Down
Seventeen
Lost Pop & Doo Wop 45's, Vol. 4
Etched In Stone
Ögon som glittrar -98