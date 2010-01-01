Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Speak Easy

Speak Easy

Jarek Smietana, John Abercrombie

JRS  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Water Games (part one)

Jarek SmietanaJohn Abercrombie

1:17

2

Forest Power

Jarek SmietanaJohn Abercrombie

10:08

3

speak Easy

Jarek SmietanaJohn Abercrombie

8:06

4

Tightrope

John AbercrombieJarek Smietana

5:10

5

Water Games (part two)

Jarek SmietanaJohn Abercrombie

1:41

6

Follow the Fellow

John AbercrombieJarek Smietana

5:21

7

Just in Tune

John AbercrombieJarek Smietana

7:35

8

Ginger Bread Boy

John AbercrombieJarek Smietana

6:07

9

A Few Warm Words

John AbercrombieJarek Smietana

7:17

10

Two Coloured Girl

Jarek SmietanaJohn Abercrombie

4:58

