Альбом
Постер альбома House of the Dying Sun

House of the Dying Sun

Displacer, Nimon

Hymen Records  • Электроника  • 2014

1

Ghost Dance

DisplacerNimon

5:48

2

Stone Eye

DisplacerNimon

6:33

3

The Devils House

DisplacerNimon

5:32

4

Slim Customer

DisplacerNimon

5:06

5

Creature Comforts

DisplacerNimon

6:15

6

Intihuatana

DisplacerNimon

5:25

7

Cloud Forest

DisplacerNimon

4:24

8

Sons of Horus

DisplacerNimon

6:17

9

Resting Place

DisplacerNimon

6:59

10

Eastern Sky

DisplacerNimon

4:16

