The Kings of Hate

SNOG
1
King of Hate
2
King of Hate-1 (End Remix)
3
King of Hate-2 (Cabana Dee and the Calculators Remix)
4
Turn On Your Brain Baby (Oleg Kostrow Remix)
5
King of Hate-3 (Black Lung Remix)
6
Turn On Your Brain Baby-4 (( (Diverse) ) Remix)
7
Crash Crash (Manmademan Remix)
8
Turn On Your Brain Baby-5 (Mantrix Remix)
9
Bourgeois (Tony D' Oporto Remix)
10
Shopping Man
11
Sedition Is Lust (featuring Pankow)
12
Bourgeois-6 (Squigg Remix)
13
Queen of Hate (Anon + Cyrusrex Remix)
14
Turn On Your Brain Baby-7 (Recently Deceased Remix)
15
King of Hate-8 (Spyweirdos Remix)
16
King of Hate-9 (Dr Tooth Re-Invention)
17
Stomp Song
Eight Offerings for the Undead
Spätzle Machine
Lullabies for the Lithium Age
The Clockwork Man
The Dissolving Satellite of Egoism Overturned
Last of the Great Romantics
Baby Stay
Rave Therapy EP
BLOODBATH
Come'n Get Me
Dubstep Selections, Vol. 05
Planet of Shit