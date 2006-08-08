Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Kings of Hate

The Kings of Hate

SNOG

Hymen Records  • Разная  • 2006

1

King of Hate

 🅴

SNOG

3:24

2

King of Hate-1 (End Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

3:19

3

King of Hate-2 (Cabana Dee and the Calculators Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

4:17

4

Turn On Your Brain Baby (Oleg Kostrow Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

3:56

5

King of Hate-3 (Black Lung Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

4:51

6

Turn On Your Brain Baby-4 (( (Diverse) ) Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

6:22

7

Crash Crash (Manmademan Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

6:04

8

Turn On Your Brain Baby-5 (Mantrix Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

7:44

9

Bourgeois (Tony D' Oporto Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

5:12

10

Shopping Man

 🅴

SNOG

4:05

11

Sedition Is Lust (featuring Pankow)

 🅴

SNOG

4:16

12

Bourgeois-6 (Squigg Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

4:22

13

Queen of Hate (Anon + Cyrusrex Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

5:07

14

Turn On Your Brain Baby-7 (Recently Deceased Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

3:58

15

King of Hate-8 (Spyweirdos Remix)

 🅴

SNOG

5:19

16

King of Hate-9 (Dr Tooth Re-Invention)

 🅴

SNOG

2:51

17

Stomp Song

 🅴

SNOG

1:53

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Eight Offerings for the Undead

Eight Offerings for the Undead

SNOG
2022
Постер альбома Spätzle Machine

Spätzle Machine

SNOG
2020
Постер альбома Lullabies for the Lithium Age

Lullabies for the Lithium Age

SNOG
2020
Постер альбома The Clockwork Man

The Clockwork Man

SNOG
2016
Постер альбома The Dissolving Satellite of Egoism Overturned

The Dissolving Satellite of Egoism Overturned

SNOG
2010
Постер альбома Last of the Great Romantics

Last of the Great Romantics

SNOG
2010

