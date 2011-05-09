A World Of Christmas Volume 2 - [The Dave Cash Collection]

Слушатели
The World Christmas Orchestra
1
Jingle Bells
2
Jolly Old St. Nicholas
3
Joy To The World
4
Let It Snow, Let It Snow
5
Lippai
6
O Christmas Tree
7
O Christmas You Season Of Childlike Delight
8
O Come All Ye Faithful
9
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
10
O Tannenbaum
11
Once In Royal David's City
12
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
13
Silent Night, Holy Night
14
The First Noel
15
The Holly And The Ivy
16
The Little Drummer Boy
17
The Twelve Days Of Christmas
18
We Three Kings Of Orient Are
19
While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night
20
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Rocking Christmas Instrumentals
A World Of Christmas Volume 1 - [The Dave Cash Collection]
Classics For Christmas
The World Christmas Orchestra CD 1
Starlight Christmas
