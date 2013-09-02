Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома ...And so We Destroyed Everything

...And so We Destroyed Everything

Sleepmakeswaves

Monotreme Records  • Хаус  • 2013

1

To You They Are Birds, To Me They Are Voices in the Forest

Sleepmakeswaves

8:15

2

In Limbs and Joints

Sleepmakeswaves

4:30

3

Our Time Is Short but Your Watch Is Slow

Sleepmakeswaves

3:08

4

A Gaze Blank and Pitiless as the Sun

Sleepmakeswaves

11:08

5

(Hello) Cloud Mountain

Sleepmakeswaves

3:20

6

Now We Rise and We Are Everywhere

Sleepmakeswaves

6:41

7

We Like You When You're Awkward

Sleepmakeswaves

2:36

8

...And so We Destroyed Everything

Sleepmakeswaves

12:33

