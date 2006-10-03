Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Blues For Breakfast

Blues For Breakfast

Mary Foster Conklin

Rhombus Records  • Джаз  • 2006

1

Before The Show

Mary Foster Conklin

3:34

2

Spring Isn't Spring Anymore

Mary Foster Conklin

4:03

3

Show Me the Way to Get Out of this World

Mary Foster Conklin

3:40

4

Angel Eyes

Mary Foster Conklin

5:52

5

That Tired Routine Called Love

Mary Foster Conklin

2:19

6

Encanto d'Amor

Mary Foster Conklin

3:56

7

Blues for Breakfast

Mary Foster Conklin

4:34

8

Will You Still Be Mine

Mary Foster Conklin

3:28

9

Where Am I to Go?

Mary Foster Conklin

2:47

10

The Night We Called It a Day

Mary Foster Conklin

5:22

11

Let's Get Away from It All

Mary Foster Conklin

3:45

12

Let's Just Pretend

Mary Foster Conklin

3:19

13

Learn to Love

Mary Foster Conklin

4:14

14

Violets for your Furs

Mary Foster Conklin

4:30

