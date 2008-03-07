Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома My Private Lounge - Ibiza Chillout Feelings

My Private Lounge - Ibiza Chillout Feelings

In Credo

Maretimo Records  • Электроника  • 2008

1

Siesta del Sol (Laid Back Summer Cut)

In Credo

4:57

2

Suela - Ethnic Dance Trip

In Credo

5:14

3

La Guitarra (Dreamtake Mix)

In Credo

6:23

4

The Strings of Spain (Offshore Mix)

In Credo

5:19

5

Casa del Como (Lounge Mix)

In Credo

4:46

6

Freedom (Long Mix)

In Credo

6:44

7

Kamasutra

In Credo

7:04

8

San Miguel (Guitar Mix)

In Credo

5:02

9

Angels with You

In Credo

7:23

10

Found (Original Mix)

In Credo

5:50

11

Sea of Eden

In Credo

4:06

12

Sad Emotion (Piano Mix)

In Credo

3:52

13

Suela (Lo Fi Vocal Mix)

In Credo

3:49

14

Lolita Dezio (Dreamreality Mix)

In Credo

3:29

