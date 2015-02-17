Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Whisperer

The Whisperer

Donald Edwards, Ben Wolfe, Orrin Evans,, Stacy Dillard

Posi-Tone  • Джаз  • 2015

1

Heroist

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

4:09

2

Hat in Hand

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

5:59

3

Community

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

4:41

4

Love Is Near

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

5:58

5

S.T.F.U.

Donald EdwardsStacy DillardJosh EvansBen Wolfe

5:16

6

Camelot's Lean

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

5:57

7

Chronos

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

7:05

8

All the Things You Are

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

3:53

9

The Whisperer

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

6:11

10

Becoming Brothers

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

5:35

11

The Balcony

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

2:29

12

If Only

Orrin EvansDonald EdwardsStacy DillardBen Wolfe

2:58

