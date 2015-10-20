Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Home for Christmas

Home for Christmas

Doug Webb

Rhombus Records  • Джаз  • 2015

1

The Christmas Song

Doug Webb

4:35

2

Let It Snow

Dour Webb

4:05

3

Toyland

Doug Webb

4:07

4

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Doug Webb

4:55

5

Christmas Time Is Here

Doug Webb

4:11

6

Merry Christmas Darling

Doug Webb

5:15

7

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Doug Webb

4:21

8

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Doug Webb

3:55

9

The Christmas Waltz

Doug Webb

4:03

10

O Christmas Tree

Doug Webb

4:33

11

Greensleeves

Doug Webb

3:25

12

White Christmas

Doug Webb

3:30

