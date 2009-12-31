Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Roots, The Remix

The Roots, The Remix

The Cars & Train

Circle Into Square Records  • Рок  • 2009

1

I Know Someone Who Can't Recognize (Boy In Static Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:43

2

Asleep on a Train (Melodium Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:04

3

The Birds in Your Chest (Dollboy Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:54

4

The Roots (Meanest Man Contest Remix)

The CarsTrain

3:32

5

Intimidated By Silence (Blue Sky Black Death Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:14

6

The Sun Always Sets (Big Pauper/ PZ Remix)

The CarsTrain

3:49

7

Drop Ceilings and Day Planners (Otem Rellik Remix)

The CarsTrain

2:58

8

The Leaves (Unconventional Science Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:00

9

Some Lonesome Street Corner (USF Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:25

10

Dead Telephone (Lullatone Remix)

The CarsTrain

6:47

11

I Know Someone Who Can't Recongnize (Polyphonic The Verbose Remix)

The CarsTrain

3:22

12

Asleep on a Train (Bomarr Remix)

The CarsTrain

4:47

13

Some Lonesome Street Corner (Ernest Gonzales Remix)

The CarsTrain

3:42

