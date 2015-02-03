Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Moving Right Along

Moving Right Along

Shinnosuke Takahashi, John Davis, Yasushi Nakamura

Posi-Tone  • Джаз  • 2015

1

Moving Right Along

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

4:57

2

Under the Stairway

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

5:06

3

Moment's Notice

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

5:34

4

Beauty and the Blues

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

5:08

5

I've Never Been in Love Before

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

5:29

6

Reflections

Yasushi NakamuraShinnosuke TakahashiJohn Davis

3:59

7

She's Leaving Home

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

5:45

8

Portrait of Tracy

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

6:18

9

Dania

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

3:36

10

Just in Case

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

7:21

11

Pensive Puff

John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi

7:17

12

I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues

Yasushi NakamuraShinnosuke TakahashiJohn Davis

5:10

