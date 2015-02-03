Слушатели
Shinnosuke Takahashi, John Davis, Yasushi Nakamura
1
Moving Right Along
John DavisYasushi NakamuraShinnosuke Takahashi
2
Under the Stairway
3
Moment's Notice
4
Beauty and the Blues
5
I've Never Been in Love Before
6
Reflections
Yasushi NakamuraShinnosuke TakahashiJohn Davis
7
She's Leaving Home
8
Portrait of Tracy
9
Dania
10
Just in Case
11
Pensive Puff
12
I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues
