Альбом
Постер альбома Bang the Drums

Bang the Drums

Push/Pull

Jam-On Recordings  • Хаус  • 1990

1

Africa

Push PullLady ENiqué D

7:53

2

Tribal Rhythm

PushPull

5:54

3

Zanzibar

PushPull

7:03

4

Incident in Natal

PushPull

0:54

5

Zulu Man (We're One Nation)

Push PullBuster Phott

5:45

6

Bang the Drums

Push PullRebal 3

6:39

7

Secrets of the Nile

PushPull

6:53

8

Africa (Mau Mau Mix)

Push PullLady ENiqué D

3:09

9

Africa (Future Primitive Mix)

Push PullLady ENiqué D

5:47

10

Why Can't We Live Together

Push PullReggie Rough

5:39

11

I'm in Love

Push PullLaurie Maynard

5:25

12

My Love Turns to Liquid

Push PullYvette Cenac

7:07

13

Africa (Robinson Cutso Mix)

Push PullLady ENiqué D

5:22

14

Zulu Man (Primal Mix)

Push PullBuster Phott

5:44

