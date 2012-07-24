The Diamond Series: Volume 1

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
1
The Ruins of Athens: The Ruins of Athens, Op. 113: Turkish March
2
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, S.244/2
3
A Midsummer Night's Dream: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op.61: Wedding March
4
The Blue Danube: The Blue Danube, Op. 314
5
The Damnation of Faust: The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24: Hungarian March
6
Overture: Light Cavalry : Light Cavalry Overture
7
El Amor Brujo: El Amor Brujo: Danza Ritual Del Fuego, "Fire Dance"
8
Overture: The Mastersingers of Nuremberg: The Mastersingers of Nuremberg: Overture
9
Romanian Dances: Romanian Dances
10
The Messiah Part II: The Messiah Part II: Hallelujah Chorus
11
Faust: Soldier's Chorus: Faust: Soldier's Chorus
12
Sonata pian' e forte: Sonata pian' e forte
