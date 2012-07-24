Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Diamond Series: Volume 1

The Diamond Series: Volume 1

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

YOYO USA Digital  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

The Ruins of Athens: The Ruins of Athens, Op. 113: Turkish March

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

2:06

2

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, S.244/2

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

10:37

3

A Midsummer Night's Dream: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op.61: Wedding March

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

4:20

4

The Blue Danube: The Blue Danube, Op. 314

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

9:43

5

The Damnation of Faust: The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24: Hungarian March

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

4:33

6

Overture: Light Cavalry : Light Cavalry Overture

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

6:46

7

El Amor Brujo: El Amor Brujo: Danza Ritual Del Fuego, "Fire Dance"

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

3:52

8

Overture: The Mastersingers of Nuremberg: The Mastersingers of Nuremberg: Overture

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

10:47

9

Romanian Dances: Romanian Dances

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

6:02

10

The Messiah Part II: The Messiah Part II: Hallelujah Chorus

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

3:43

11

Faust: Soldier's Chorus: Faust: Soldier's Chorus

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

2:46

12

Sonata pian' e forte: Sonata pian' e forte

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

4:07

