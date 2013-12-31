Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lo-Fantasy

Lo-Fantasy

Sam Roberts Band

Paper Bag Records  • Alternative  • 2013

1

Shapeshifters

Sam Roberts Band

4:27

2

We're All in This Together

Sam Roberts Band

4:59

3

Human Heat

Sam Roberts Band

3:43

4

Metal Skin

Sam Roberts Band

5:18

5

Angola

Sam Roberts Band

5:05

6

The Hands of Love

Sam Roberts Band

4:02

7

Kid Icarus

Sam Roberts Band

3:15

8

Too Far

Sam Roberts Band

3:52

9

Never Enough

Sam Roberts Band

3:58

10

Chasing the Light

Sam Roberts Band

5:12

11

Golden Hour

Sam Roberts Band

4:52

12

We're All in This Together (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

7:01

13

The Hands of Love (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

4:06

14

Shapeshifters (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

5:38

15

Chasing the Light (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

5:54

16

Counting the Days (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

6:35

17

Golden Hour (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

4:44

18

Metal Skin (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

6:12

19

We're All in This Together (Youth Banda Remix)

Sam Roberts Band

5:21

