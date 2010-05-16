Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Seven Songs

Seven Songs

23 Skidoo

LTM Recordings  • Электроника  • 1982

1

Kundalini

23 Skidoo

5:09

2

Vegas El Bandito

23 Skidoo

2:45

3

Mary’s Operation

23 Skidoo

4:12

4

Lock Groove

23 Skidoo

0:31

5

New Testament

23 Skidoo

4:40

6

IY

23 Skidoo

5:01

7

Porno Base

23 Skidoo

4:26

8

Quiet Pillage

23 Skidoo

5:23

9

Last Words (Edit) (7" Edit)

23 Skidoo

3:39

10

The Gospel Comes To New Guinea

23 Skidoo

10:09

11

Tearing Up the Plans Pt 1

23 Skidoo

7:31

12

Tearing Up the Plans Pt 2

23 Skidoo

4:44

13

Just Like Everybody

23 Skidoo

3:34

14

Gregouka

23 Skidoo

9:23

