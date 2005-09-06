Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома How Late Do U Have 2BB4UR Absent?

How Late Do U Have 2BB4UR Absent?

George Clinton & The P-Funk Allstars

George Clinton Enterprises  • Хип-хоп  • 2005

1

Bounce 2 This

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:33

2

Su, Su, Su

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

5:56

3

Paradigm

 🅴

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:50

4

U Can Depend On Me

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

7:06

5

U Ain't Runnin' Shit

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

5:27

6

Inhale Slow

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

4:01

7

Because/Last Time Zone

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

4:14

8

Never Ending Love

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

5:06

9

Sexy Side of You

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

3:56

10

Saddest Day

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:01

11

I Can Dance

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

15:22

12

I'll Be Sittin' Here

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:58

13

Don't Dance Too Close

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

4:55

14

More Than Words Can Say

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

9:10

15

Butt-A-Butt

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

4:51

16

Somethin' Stank

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:20

17

Our Secret

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

5:02

18

Viagra

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:12

19

Gypsy Woman

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

6:28

20

Whole Lotta Shakin'

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

8:57

21

Goodnight Sweetheart

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

5:22

22

Whatchamacallit

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

5:56

23

Trust In Yourself

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

4:16

24

Booty

George ClintonThe P-Funk Allstars

4:37

