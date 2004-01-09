Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Life In Reverse

Life In Reverse

Marine

LTM Recordings  • New Wave  • 2004

1

Life In Reverse

Marine

2:43

2

Animal In My Head

Marine

3:55

3

Same Beat

Marine

3:19

4

Marenas Bop

Marine

2:59

5

Scrub

Marine

2:57

6

Remember Caribou

Marine

4:45

7

A Proposito dei Napoli

Marine

3:58

8

How To Keep Cool

Marine

2:17

9

Turn Up the Meter (Allez Allez version)

Allez Allez

4:39

10

She's Stirring Up (Allez Allez version)

Allez Allez

3:40

11

A Man and a Woman (Live July 1981)

Marine

1:13

12

Leningrad In Winter

Marine

3:08

13

Dim the Light

Marine

3:15

14

Kiss My Knee

Marine

3:57

