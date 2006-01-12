Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома D-Day & The Battle For Normandy 1944 (Vol 1)

D-Day & The Battle For Normandy 1944 (Vol 1)

Various Artists

CD41 Recordings  • Другая  • 2006

1

Winston Churchill: Since I spoke to you last (26 May 1944)

Winston Churchill

0:38

2

General Montgomery: Address to Troops (5 June 1944)

Bernard Montgomery

1:06

3

D-Day Preparations: Southern England 4 June 1944

Frank Gillard

2:13

4

Embarkation of Troops 3 June 1944

Colin Wills

3:40

5

On Board A Troopship 4 June 1944: quiz & prayers

Actuality

2:50

6

Fighter Bomber Briefing 5 June 1944 : 2nd TAF

Stewart MacPherson

3:26

7

Airborne Troops Take Off 5 June 1944

Richard Dimbleby

3:10

8

Coded French Resistance Broadcast : June 1944

Anonymous FFI

1:46

9

French Resistance Sabotage : 5 June 1944

Andre

0:55

10

Jump Into Action : 6th Airborne Division : 6 June 1944

Guy Byam

3:03

11

Steaming Towards France : 5 June 1944

Robin Duff

1:52

12

Glider Landing : 6th Airborne Division : 6 June 1944

Chester Wilmot

4:13

13

B25 Mitchell Over Channel : 6 June 1944

William Helmore

1:17

14

25 & 5 Minutes to H-Hour : 6 June 1944

Michael Standing

4:07

15

In An Infantry Landing Craft : 6 June 1944

Colin Wills

3:44

16

News Announcement : 6 June 1944

Colin Snagge

1:00

17

Beach-Head Landing : 6 June 1944

Howard Marshall

4:27

18

Attack On St Aubin & Langrune : 6 June 1944

W.R. Sendall

3:38

19

Juno Beach : Canadian Troops : 6 June 1944

Matthew Halton

2:29

20

D-Day VC : Stanley Hollis : 6 June 1944

Stanley Hollis

3:40

21

Airborne Reinforcements : 6 June 1944

Alan Melville

2:21

22

General Eisenhower: Address 6 June 1944

Dwight Eisenhower

3:50

23

Review of the First Day Ashore : 6 June 1944

Richard Dimbleby

5:33

24

Beach-Head Casualties : 6 June 1944

Four Soldiers

5:58

25

MTBs Engage E-Boats : 10 June 1944

Stanley Maxted

2:36

1

Winston Churchill: Since I spoke to you last (26 May 1944)

Winston Churchill

0:38

2

General Montgomery: Address to Troops (5 June 1944)

Bernard Montgomery

1:06

3

D-Day Preparations: Southern England 4 June 1944

Frank Gillard

2:13

4

Embarkation of Troops 3 June 1944

Colin Wills

3:40

5

On Board A Troopship 4 June 1944: quiz & prayers

Actuality

2:50

6

Fighter Bomber Briefing 5 June 1944 : 2nd TAF

Stewart MacPherson

3:26

7

Airborne Troops Take Off 5 June 1944

Richard Dimbleby

3:10

8

Coded French Resistance Broadcast : June 1944

Anonymous FFI

1:46

9

French Resistance Sabotage : 5 June 1944

Andre

0:55

10

Jump Into Action : 6th Airborne Division : 6 June 1944

Guy Byam

3:03

11

Steaming Towards France : 5 June 1944

Robin Duff

1:52

12

Glider Landing : 6th Airborne Division : 6 June 1944

Chester Wilmot

4:13

13

B25 Mitchell Over Channel : 6 June 1944

William Helmore

1:17

14

25 & 5 Minutes to H-Hour : 6 June 1944

Michael Standing

4:07

15

In An Infantry Landing Craft : 6 June 1944

Colin Wills

3:44

16

News Announcement : 6 June 1944

Colin Snagge

1:00

17

Beach-Head Landing : 6 June 1944

Howard Marshall

4:27

18

Attack On St Aubin & Langrune : 6 June 1944

W.R. Sendall

3:38

19

Juno Beach : Canadian Troops : 6 June 1944

Matthew Halton

2:29

20

D-Day VC : Stanley Hollis : 6 June 1944

Stanley Hollis

3:40

21

Airborne Reinforcements : 6 June 1944

Alan Melville

2:21

22

General Eisenhower: Address 6 June 1944

Dwight Eisenhower

3:50

23

Review of the First Day Ashore : 6 June 1944

Richard Dimbleby

5:33

24

Beach-Head Casualties : 6 June 1944

Four Soldiers

5:58

25

MTBs Engage E-Boats : 10 June 1944

Stanley Maxted

2:36

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Берегись автомобиля

Берегись автомобиля

Постер альбома La Guardia del León

La Guardia del León

Постер альбома Wednesday

Wednesday

Постер альбома Бабушкины сказки. Часть №7

Бабушкины сказки. Часть №7

Постер альбома Keep on Moving

Keep on Moving

Постер альбома Ищейка

Ищейка