D-Day & The Battle For Normandy 1944 (Vol 1)

Various Artists
1
Winston Churchill: Since I spoke to you last (26 May 1944)
Winston Churchill
2
General Montgomery: Address to Troops (5 June 1944)
Bernard Montgomery
3
D-Day Preparations: Southern England 4 June 1944
Frank Gillard
4
Embarkation of Troops 3 June 1944
Colin Wills
5
On Board A Troopship 4 June 1944: quiz & prayers
Actuality
6
Fighter Bomber Briefing 5 June 1944 : 2nd TAF
Stewart MacPherson
7
Airborne Troops Take Off 5 June 1944
Richard Dimbleby
8
Coded French Resistance Broadcast : June 1944
Anonymous FFI
9
French Resistance Sabotage : 5 June 1944
Andre
10
Jump Into Action : 6th Airborne Division : 6 June 1944
Guy Byam
11
Steaming Towards France : 5 June 1944
Robin Duff
12
Glider Landing : 6th Airborne Division : 6 June 1944
Chester Wilmot
13
B25 Mitchell Over Channel : 6 June 1944
William Helmore
14
25 & 5 Minutes to H-Hour : 6 June 1944
Michael Standing
15
In An Infantry Landing Craft : 6 June 1944
16
News Announcement : 6 June 1944
Colin Snagge
17
Beach-Head Landing : 6 June 1944
Howard Marshall
18
Attack On St Aubin & Langrune : 6 June 1944
W.R. Sendall
19
Juno Beach : Canadian Troops : 6 June 1944
Matthew Halton
20
D-Day VC : Stanley Hollis : 6 June 1944
Stanley Hollis
21
Airborne Reinforcements : 6 June 1944
Alan Melville
22
General Eisenhower: Address 6 June 1944
Dwight Eisenhower
23
Review of the First Day Ashore : 6 June 1944
24
Beach-Head Casualties : 6 June 1944
Four Soldiers
25
MTBs Engage E-Boats : 10 June 1944
Stanley Maxted
