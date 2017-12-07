Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома We Love The Moon

We Love The Moon

The Royal Family And the Poor

LTM Recordings  • Рок  • 1986

1

Visions

The Royal Familythe Poor

4:27

2

Sex Goddess

The Royal Familythe Poor

5:21

3

White Stains

The Royal Familythe Poor

4:16

4

Living Room Alchemy

The Royal Familythe Poor

5:43

5

Transparent

The Royal Familythe Poor

2:10

6

Pagan Way

The Royal Familythe Poor

3:56

7

Heartbeat

The Royal Familythe Poor

5:38

8

We Love The Moon

The Royal Familythe Poor

5:50

9

Conspire (To Breathe Together)

The Royal Familythe Poor

1:33

10

Dogstar

The Royal Familythe Poor

4:33

11

We Love The Moon (7" version)

The Royal Familythe Poor

4:49

12

Someone Somewhere (Live)

The Royal Familythe Poor

3:15

13

Dream

The Royal Familythe Poor

5:19

14

Dominion

The Royal Familythe Poor

4:19

15

Art On 45

The Royal Familythe Poor

4:46

