Here Comes Everybody + Singles

The Wake
1
O Pamela
2
Send Them Away
3
Sail Through
4
Melancholy Man
5
World of Her Own
6
Torn Calendar
7
All I Asked You to Do
8
Here Comes Everybody
9
Talk About the Past (12" Mix)
10
Of the Matter
11
Gruesome Castle
12
Pale Spectre
13
Furious Sea
14
Plastic Flowers
15
Everybody Works so Hard (12" Mix)
16
Of the Matter (Version)
