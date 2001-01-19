Слушатели
Nikos Platyrachos
1
Ifigenia’s (Instrumental)
2
The Wandering Lover’s (Instrumental)
3
The Rain’s (Instrumental)
4
For Elise (Instrumental)
5
The Fog’s (Instrumental)
6
The Night’s (Instrumental)
7
Expectation (Instrumental)
8
Fellini’s (Instrumental)
9
September (Instrumental)
10
The Song Of Manos (Instrumental)
11
The Fullmoon’s (Instrumental)
12
The Fool’s March (Instrumental)
Slow
Mavri Bogia Sto Marmaro
Onirografia
From The Realm Of Shadows
I Chorodia Tou Haritona