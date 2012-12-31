Season's Greetings

Слушатели
Drakensberg Boys' Choir
1
Hallelujah!
2
O Beatum Et Sacrosanctum
3
In Dulci Jubilo
4
Advent Message
5
Once in Royal David's City
6
Joy to the World
7
Three Kings of Orient
8
Star Carol
9
Away in a Manger
10
Bring a Torch
11
Annunciation Carol
12
Thula Baba
13
Jesus Child
14
Missa Luba: 1. Kyrie
15
Missa Luba: 2. Gloria
16
Missa Luba: 3. Credo
17
Missa Luba: 4. Sanctus
18
Missa Luba: 5. Agnus Dei
19
Molweni
20
Deck the Hall
21
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
22
Jingle Bells
23
The Very Best Time of the Year
24
Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Memories
Lacrimosa (From Requiem in D Minor, K. 626)
Christmas In The Southern Hemisphere
Geronimo
Shosholoza
Ndikhokhele Bawo
