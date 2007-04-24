Gospel Choir Classics

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Tell It (Live)
Charles Foldthe Charles Fold Singers
2
God Is in Control (Live)
James HallWorshipPraise
3
What He's Done for Me (Live)
James Cleveland's GMWA Mass Choir - 1999
4
Clean Me Up (Live)
O'Landra Draper's Associates
5
Jesus, The Sweetest Name I Know (Live)
6
There's Power in His Name (Live)
7
My Soul Does Magnify the Lord (Live)
8
Standing in Need of a Blessing (Live)
9
Father Forgive Them (Live)
The Brookins Mass ChoirBilly Preston
10
Victory (Live)
Otis BattlesThe High Point Community Choir
11
Lover of My Soul (Live)
Stephen HurdJames Cleveland's GMWA Mass Choir - 2000
Storm
Veteran's Auditorium, Columbus, Oh. March 24th, 1978 (Doxy Collection, Remastered, Live on Fm Broadcasting)
Joe's Menage
Carry on Wayward Son (Theme Song from "Supernatural")
Christmas With The London Community Gospel Choir
Black Light Gospel Choir
