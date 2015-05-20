Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The World We Made for Ourselves

The World We Made for Ourselves

Lionel Cohen

dna-productions  • Электроника  • 2015

1

The Consequence of Ideas

Lionel Cohen

3:10

2

Everyone Has Their Reasons

Lionel Cohen

2:00

3

Experiments with Lies

Lionel Cohen

3:22

4

There Is No Bottom

Lionel Cohen

2:36

5

Bloodkicker

Lionel Cohen

2:10

6

Reflections from the Underground

Lionel Cohen

2:32

7

Losing Becomes a Way of Life

Lionel Cohen

1:53

8

A Theory of Time

Lionel Cohen

3:18

9

The Surface Is a Lie

Lionel Cohen

2:58

10

Science of Exile

Lionel Cohen

2:01

11

The Pitfalls of Ignorance

Lionel Cohen

2:30

12

Saving What Little Remains

Lionel Cohen

2:38

13

The Truth We Once Had

Lionel Cohen

2:21

14

A Future Worthy of Hope

Lionel Cohen

1:52

15

Make Them Believe

Lionel Cohen

3:07

16

The Oceans of Time

Lionel Cohen

2:38

17

Logic & Objective

Lionel Cohen

2:46

18

The Power to Die

Lionel Cohen

2:25

19

Giving up the Fight

Lionel Cohen

1:44

20

Retroactive Five

Lionel Cohen

3:03

21

A New Republic

Lionel Cohen

2:11

22

The World We Made for Ourselves

Lionel Cohen

3:27

