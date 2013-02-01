Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Foggy Mountain Bluegrass Greats, Vol. 3

Foggy Mountain Bluegrass Greats, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Supreme Media  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Be Ready for Tomorrow May Never Come

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:39

2

The Wandering Boy

The Stanley Brothers

2:32

3

Summertime Is Past and Gone

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:53

4

The Nashville Blues

Delmore Brothers

2:20

5

Alabama

Bailey Brothers

2:53

6

If I Should Wander Back to You

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:34

7

Are You Waiting Just for Me?

The Stanley Brothers

2:16

8

The Meanest Man in Town

Maddox BrothersRose Maddox

2:39

9

Alabamy Stomp

Farr Brothers

2:05

10

Seven Year Blues

The Louvin Brothers

2:48

11

Were You There

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:45

12

Someone Took My Place with You

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:42

13

Salty Dog Blues

Morris Brothers

2:37

14

Hang out the Front Door Key

The Shelton Brothers

2:56

15

Sold Down the River

The Blue Sky Boys

2:42

16

The Intoxicated Rat

Dixon Brothers

2:33

17

She's Just a Cute Thing

Jimmy MartinThe Sunny Mountain Boys

1:55

18

Get in Line Brothers

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:16

19

Dickson County Breakdown

The Stanley Brothers

2:13

20

It's Mighty Dark to Travel

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:50

21

Ready to Go Home

Jimmie Skinner

2:24

22

There's Another Baby Waiting for Me Down the Line

Don RenoRed Smiley

2:27

23

Little Country Preacher

Tommy Magness

2:32

24

The Girl I Left in Sunny Tennessee

Wade Mainer

2:45

25

Poison Lies

The Stanley Brothers

2:39

26

Dim Lights Thick Smoke

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:53

27

Just Because

The Lone Star Cowboys

2:53

28

Shine Hallelujah Shine

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:32

1

Be Ready for Tomorrow May Never Come

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:39

2

The Wandering Boy

The Stanley Brothers

2:32

3

Summertime Is Past and Gone

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:53

4

The Nashville Blues

Delmore Brothers

2:20

5

Alabama

Bailey Brothers

2:53

6

If I Should Wander Back to You

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:34

7

Are You Waiting Just for Me?

The Stanley Brothers

2:16

8

The Meanest Man in Town

Maddox BrothersRose Maddox

2:39

9

Alabamy Stomp

Farr Brothers

2:05

10

Seven Year Blues

The Louvin Brothers

2:48

11

Were You There

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:45

12

Someone Took My Place with You

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:42

13

Salty Dog Blues

Morris Brothers

2:37

14

Hang out the Front Door Key

The Shelton Brothers

2:56

15

Sold Down the River

The Blue Sky Boys

2:42

16

The Intoxicated Rat

Dixon Brothers

2:33

17

She's Just a Cute Thing

Jimmy MartinThe Sunny Mountain Boys

1:55

18

Get in Line Brothers

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:16

19

Dickson County Breakdown

The Stanley Brothers

2:13

20

It's Mighty Dark to Travel

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:50

21

Ready to Go Home

Jimmie Skinner

2:24

22

There's Another Baby Waiting for Me Down the Line

Don RenoRed Smiley

2:27

23

Little Country Preacher

Tommy Magness

2:32

24

The Girl I Left in Sunny Tennessee

Wade Mainer

2:45

25

Poison Lies

The Stanley Brothers

2:39

26

Dim Lights Thick Smoke

Lester FlattEarl Scruggs

2:53

27

Just Because

The Lone Star Cowboys

2:53

28

Shine Hallelujah Shine

Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys

2:32

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома 100 Greatest Hits: Country Gospel (Recordings - Top Sound Quality!)

100 Greatest Hits: Country Gospel (Recordings - Top Sound Quality!)

Постер альбома Bluegrass Big Three Vol. 1

Bluegrass Big Three Vol. 1

Постер альбома Greatest Hits Ever Made: The Legend Collection

Greatest Hits Ever Made: The Legend Collection

Постер альбома The Best of Bluegrass, Vol. 2

The Best of Bluegrass, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Bill Monroe and His Bluegrass Boys Selected Favorites, Vol. 1

Bill Monroe and His Bluegrass Boys Selected Favorites, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Bill Monroe CD C: 1954-1957

Bill Monroe CD C: 1954-1957