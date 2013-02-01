Foggy Mountain Bluegrass Greats, Vol. 3

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Be Ready for Tomorrow May Never Come
Lester FlattEarl Scruggs
2
The Wandering Boy
The Stanley Brothers
3
Summertime Is Past and Gone
Bill MonroeHis Blue Grass Boys
4
The Nashville Blues
Delmore Brothers
5
Alabama
Bailey Brothers
6
If I Should Wander Back to You
7
Are You Waiting Just for Me?
8
The Meanest Man in Town
Maddox BrothersRose Maddox
9
Alabamy Stomp
Farr Brothers
10
Seven Year Blues
The Louvin Brothers
11
Were You There
12
Someone Took My Place with You
13
Salty Dog Blues
Morris Brothers
14
Hang out the Front Door Key
The Shelton Brothers
15
Sold Down the River
The Blue Sky Boys
16
The Intoxicated Rat
Dixon Brothers
17
She's Just a Cute Thing
Jimmy MartinThe Sunny Mountain Boys
18
Get in Line Brothers
19
Dickson County Breakdown
20
It's Mighty Dark to Travel
21
Ready to Go Home
Jimmie Skinner
22
There's Another Baby Waiting for Me Down the Line
Don RenoRed Smiley
23
Little Country Preacher
Tommy Magness
24
The Girl I Left in Sunny Tennessee
Wade Mainer
25
Poison Lies
26
Dim Lights Thick Smoke
27
Just Because
The Lone Star Cowboys
28
Shine Hallelujah Shine
100 Greatest Hits: Country Gospel (Recordings - Top Sound Quality!)
Bluegrass Big Three Vol. 1
Greatest Hits Ever Made: The Legend Collection
The Best of Bluegrass, Vol. 2
Bill Monroe and His Bluegrass Boys Selected Favorites, Vol. 1
Bill Monroe CD C: 1954-1957
