Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома All the Hits, Vol. 7

All the Hits, Vol. 7

Big Joe Turner

Firefly Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2012

1

Born to Gamble

Big Joe Turner

3:00

2

I Love Ya, I Love Ya, I Love Ya

Big Joe Turner

2:41

3

Baby Won't You Marry Me

Big Joe Turner

2:39

4

Old Piney Brown Is Gone

Big Joe Turner

2:38

5

Tell Me Pretty Baby

Big Joe Turner

2:46

6

Christmas Date Boogie

Big Joe Turner

2:35

7

B & O Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:16

8

Wine-O-Baby Boogie

Big Joe Turner

2:32

9

Trouble Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:36

10

Radar Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:43

11

Howlin' Winds

Big Joe Turner

2:32

12

Hollywood Bed

Big Joe Turner

2:47

1

Born to Gamble

Big Joe Turner

3:00

2

I Love Ya, I Love Ya, I Love Ya

Big Joe Turner

2:41

3

Baby Won't You Marry Me

Big Joe Turner

2:39

4

Old Piney Brown Is Gone

Big Joe Turner

2:38

5

Tell Me Pretty Baby

Big Joe Turner

2:46

6

Christmas Date Boogie

Big Joe Turner

2:35

7

B & O Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:16

8

Wine-O-Baby Boogie

Big Joe Turner

2:32

9

Trouble Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:36

10

Radar Blues

Big Joe Turner

2:43

11

Howlin' Winds

Big Joe Turner

2:32

12

Hollywood Bed

Big Joe Turner

2:47

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Boogie Woogie Blues

Boogie Woogie Blues

Постер альбома The Complete Aladdin And Imperial Recordings

The Complete Aladdin And Imperial Recordings

Постер альбома Best of

Best of

Постер альбома Jumpin' With Joe

Jumpin' With Joe

Постер альбома All The Classics, 1938-1941

All The Classics, 1938-1941

Постер альбома Shake, Rattle & Roll

Shake, Rattle & Roll