Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Best of Funk & Soul Music Greatest Hits Collection. Exitos De La Mejor Musica Soul Y Funky

Best of Funk & Soul Music Greatest Hits Collection. Exitos De La Mejor Musica Soul Y Funky

Various Artists

Soulstar Time  • R&B и фанк  • 2013

1

Working 9 to 5

Elsa J.

2:43

2

Me & Mister Jones

Path Remembers

2:32

3

I Say a Little Pray for You

Brooklyn Moods

3:38

4

You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman

Elsa J.

3:38

5

But I Set Fire to the Rain

Eirene A.

3:55

6

Play That Funky Music

Path Remembers

4:41

7

I'm a Soul Man

Brooklyn Moods

2:32

8

Rescue Me

Elsa J.

2:36

9

I Can't Get No Satisfaction

Brooklyn Moods

2:56

10

Lets Stay Together

Eirene A.

3:26

11

I Go Back to Black

Brooklyn Moods

3:58

12

Very Superstitious

Path Remembers

4:07

1

Working 9 to 5

Elsa J.

2:43

2

Me & Mister Jones

Path Remembers

2:32

3

I Say a Little Pray for You

Brooklyn Moods

3:38

4

You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman

Elsa J.

3:38

5

But I Set Fire to the Rain

Eirene A.

3:55

6

Play That Funky Music

Path Remembers

4:41

7

I'm a Soul Man

Brooklyn Moods

2:32

8

Rescue Me

Elsa J.

2:36

9

I Can't Get No Satisfaction

Brooklyn Moods

2:56

10

Lets Stay Together

Eirene A.

3:26

11

I Go Back to Black

Brooklyn Moods

3:58

12

Very Superstitious

Path Remembers

4:07

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Friction

Friction

Постер альбома The Complete A Sides And B Sides

The Complete A Sides And B Sides

Постер альбома Still Wednesday

Still Wednesday

Постер альбома Время ток

Время ток

Постер альбома Sinner's Syndrome

Sinner's Syndrome

Постер альбома Cake By The Ocean

Cake By The Ocean

DNCE
2016