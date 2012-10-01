I'll Be All Smiles Tonight, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Kitty Wells
1
I'm a Stranger in My Own Home
Kitty WellsRed Foley
2
I've Kissed You My Last Time
3
I'll Love You Till the Day I Die
4
My Cold, Cold Heart Is Melted Now
5
Hey Joe
6
Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On
7
You Said You Could Do Without Me
8
The Life They Live in Songs
9
Honky Tonk Waltz
10
I Don't Claim to Be an Angel
11
Icicles Hanging from Your Heart
12
Paying for That Back Street Affair
13
Crying Steel Guitar Waltz
14
Divided By Two
The Queen Of Country Music, Vol. 3
The Queen Of Country Music, Vol. 1
The Queen Of Country Music, Vol. 4
The Queen Of Country Music, Vol. 2
Jingle Bells (As Heard In '9-1-1')
20 All Time Greatest Hits
