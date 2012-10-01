Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I'll Be All Smiles Tonight, Vol. 2

I'll Be All Smiles Tonight, Vol. 2

Kitty Wells

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

I'm a Stranger in My Own Home

Kitty WellsRed Foley

2:48

2

I've Kissed You My Last Time

Kitty Wells

2:25

3

I'll Love You Till the Day I Die

Kitty Wells

2:52

4

My Cold, Cold Heart Is Melted Now

Kitty Wells

2:49

5

Hey Joe

Kitty Wells

2:32

6

Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On

Kitty Wells

2:13

7

You Said You Could Do Without Me

Kitty Wells

2:31

8

The Life They Live in Songs

Kitty Wells

2:41

9

Honky Tonk Waltz

Kitty Wells

2:31

10

I Don't Claim to Be an Angel

Kitty Wells

2:56

11

Icicles Hanging from Your Heart

Kitty Wells

2:10

12

Paying for That Back Street Affair

Kitty Wells

2:35

13

Crying Steel Guitar Waltz

Kitty Wells

2:30

14

Divided By Two

Kitty Wells

2:18

