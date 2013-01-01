Слушатели
The Almanac Singers
1
I Ride an Old Paint
2
Plow Under
3
State of Arkansas
4
Haul Away Joe
5
Blow Ye Winds Heigh Ho
6
Blow the Man Down
7
Bolly Boy
8
C for Conscription
9
Union Maid
10
Ballad of October 16
11
The Golden Vanity
12
Which Side Are You On?
13
Away Rio
14
The Dodger Song
15
Liza Jane
16
Round and Round Hitler's Grave
17
Get Thee Behind Thee Satan
18
Hard Ain't It Hard
19
House of the Rising Sun
20
Talking Union
Talking Guitar Blues
Hard, Ain't It Hard
Songs of the Lincoln Brigade
C for Consription
