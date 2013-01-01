Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома House of the Rising Sun

House of the Rising Sun

The Almanac Singers

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2013

1

I Ride an Old Paint

The Almanac Singers

2:33

2

Plow Under

The Almanac Singers

2:26

3

State of Arkansas

The Almanac Singers

2:45

4

Haul Away Joe

The Almanac Singers

3:13

5

Blow Ye Winds Heigh Ho

The Almanac Singers

2:42

6

Blow the Man Down

The Almanac Singers

2:33

7

Bolly Boy

The Almanac Singers

2:21

8

C for Conscription

The Almanac Singers

1:31

9

Union Maid

The Almanac Singers

2:12

10

Ballad of October 16

The Almanac Singers

2:48

11

The Golden Vanity

The Almanac Singers

3:05

12

Which Side Are You On?

The Almanac Singers

2:08

13

Away Rio

The Almanac Singers

2:21

14

The Dodger Song

The Almanac Singers

2:35

15

Liza Jane

The Almanac Singers

2:41

16

Round and Round Hitler's Grave

The Almanac Singers

2:49

17

Get Thee Behind Thee Satan

The Almanac Singers

2:32

18

Hard Ain't It Hard

The Almanac Singers

2:34

19

House of the Rising Sun

The Almanac Singers

2:53

20

Talking Union

The Almanac Singers

2:55

