Альбом
Постер альбома Basement Bop, Vol. 2

Basement Bop, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Ladybird

Victor Feldman

3:00

2

On Green Doplhin Street

Alan Branscombe

6:14

3

Oop-Pop-a-Da

All Star Sextet

4:10

4

Avalon

Ronnie Scott Boptet

3:12

5

Stars Fell on Alabama

Tommy Whittle Quintet

8:03

6

Jelly Roll

Cy Laurie

2:53

7

The Gershwin Ballad Medley: Summertime / Someone to Watch over Me / Love Walked In / Embraceable You

The Melody Maker All Stars

6:48

8

Pina Colada

Kenny Graham's Afro Cubists

2:56

9

Battle Royal

Ronnie ScottKenny Graham's Afro Cubists

3:02

10

It Was a Lover and His Lass

Cleo LaineJohn Dankworth

3:30

11

Scrapple from the Apple

Ronnie Scott Boptet

6:58

12

Cottontail

Keith Christie Quartet

3:59

13

The Fifth Man

Melody Maker New Stars

3:00

14

All the Things You Are

Ronnie ScottHis Orchestra

9:45

15

Close as Pages in a Book

Jimmy Deaucher

2:57

16

A Night in Tunisia

The Johnny Dankwork Quartet

4:05

