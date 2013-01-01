Basement Bop, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Ladybird
Victor Feldman
2
On Green Doplhin Street
Alan Branscombe
3
Oop-Pop-a-Da
All Star Sextet
4
Avalon
Ronnie Scott Boptet
5
Stars Fell on Alabama
Tommy Whittle Quintet
6
Jelly Roll
Cy Laurie
7
The Gershwin Ballad Medley: Summertime / Someone to Watch over Me / Love Walked In / Embraceable You
The Melody Maker All Stars
8
Pina Colada
Kenny Graham's Afro Cubists
9
Battle Royal
Ronnie ScottKenny Graham's Afro Cubists
10
It Was a Lover and His Lass
Cleo LaineJohn Dankworth
11
Scrapple from the Apple
12
Cottontail
Keith Christie Quartet
13
The Fifth Man
Melody Maker New Stars
14
All the Things You Are
Ronnie ScottHis Orchestra
15
Close as Pages in a Book
Jimmy Deaucher
16
A Night in Tunisia
The Johnny Dankwork Quartet