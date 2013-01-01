She's the Tops!

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Cleo Laine
1
The Lady Sings the Blues
2
Mean to Me
3
Mood Indigo
4
I'll Get By
5
My One and Only Love
6
Stormy Weather
7
Love Is Here to Stay
8
Early Autumn
9
St Louis Blues
10
T'ain't What You Do
11
Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe
12
Hit the Road to Dreamland
Memories, Memories... The GoldenAge of British Variety Music" 20 Vol. - 1950-1962 Vol. 20 : Cleo Laine "The First Lady of British Jazz"
Movie Songs
A Lover and His Lass
Cleo Laine: Famed for her scat singing and vocal range "You'll Answer to Me"
I Got Rhythm
Cleo Sings Elizabethan
Показать ещё