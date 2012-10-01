Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I'll Be All Smiles Tonight, Vol. 3

I'll Be All Smiles Tonight, Vol. 3

Kitty Wells

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

As Long As I Live

Kitty WellsRed Foley

2:30

2

You and Me

Kitty WellsRed Foley

2:43

3

Make Believe ('til We Can Make It Come True)

Kitty WellsRed Foley

2:29

4

I'm in Love With You

Kitty Wells

2:25

5

I Hope My Divorce Is Never Granted

Kitty Wells

2:19

6

Lonely Side of Town

Kitty Wells

2:37

7

Thou Shalt Not Steal

Kitty Wells

2:28

8

(Don't Hang Around) He's Married to Me

Kitty Wells

2:29

9

After Dark

Kitty Wells

2:51

10

Release Me

Kitty Wells

2:48

11

One By One

Kitty WellsRed Foley

2:54

12

Satisfied, So Satisfied

Kitty Wells

2:32

13

You're Not Easy to Forget

Kitty Wells

2:37

14

Cheatin's a Sin

Kitty Wells

2:48

15

I Gave My Wedding Dress Away

Kitty Wells

2:37

